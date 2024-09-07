Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was arrrested in RGIA after he allegedly picked up a row with a CISF jawan. He was on his way to Goa from Kochi. He was handed over to the RGIA police

7 September 2024, 11:22 PM

Vinayakan malayalam actor arrested in hyderabad

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Vinayakan was taken into custody by RGI Airport police for allegedly creating ruckus at the Shamshabad airport on Saturday.

The actor arrived at the RGI Airport from Kochi and was scheduled to take a connecting flight to Goa when allegedly under influence of alcohol he had an argument with gate staff and misbehaved with them.

The CISF personnel noticed the commotion and tried to pacify him. However the actor allegedly misbehaved with the CISF men who then overpowered him and handed him over to RGI Airport police.

RGI Airport police station Inspector, K Balaraju said a case under the City Police Act is registered against the actor and they are investigating.