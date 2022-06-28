Malayalam novelist C Radhakrishnan bags AIMA Akshara Mudra award

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Noted Malayalam novelist C Radhakrishnan has been selected for the prestigious Akshara Mudra award by All India Malayalee Association (AIMA), the largest association of Keralites living outside their home state in India.

The award consists of a citation and a cash reward of Rs 50,000. Radhakrishnan, who was born in Ponnani in Kerala in 1939, published his first novel ‘Nizhalpadukal’ in 1959 when he was all of 21 years. His first novel won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in1962.

His renowned works include Tharanisha, Sukrutham, Ullil Ullathu, Munpe Parakkunna Pakshikal, Spandamapinikale Nandi and many more. He also directed four Malayalam movies and was bestowed with several literary awards for his exemplary works. The Akshara Mudra Award will be presented to C Radhakrishnan on July 9 in Vadodara by Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi at AIMA national executive committee meeting, according to its national president Gokulam Gopalan and general secretary P N Srikumar in a press release issued here on Tuesday.