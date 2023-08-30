Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA meeting

Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga"

By ANI Published Date - 10:43 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi on the wrist of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival, at his residence, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence today ahead of the meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after tying ‘rakhi’ to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, “Hoga hoga, khela hoga.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said “Khela Hoga” meaning the “game is on” as the opposition parties huddle up in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is on a visit to Mumbai for the third meeting of the INDIA bloc.

On the number of seats, the TMC seeks to win in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC chief said, “many”.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Chief Minister met Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their residence in Mumbai.

A number of political parties will be participating in the next meeting of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), scheduled in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.