Man booked for pasting temple’s sticker on Gyanvapi Mosque signboard

By PTI Published Date - 5 February 2024, 05:37 PM

Photo: X

Varanasi: A case has been registered against the state secretary of the Hindu Samaj Party for pasting the sticker of a temple instead of a mosque on the Gyanvapi Mosque signboard, police said on Monday.

The case has been registered on charges, including inciting religious sentiments, they said.

Assistant Police Commissioner Pragya Pathak said that a video had gone viral a few days back in which a person was seen pasting a sticker of a temple instead of a mosque on the Gyanvapi Mosque signboard.

The person has been identified as Roshan Pandey, the state secretary of the Hindu Samaj Party, he added.

The police have booked him under sections 153A (inciting religious sentiments between two groups), 505(2) (spreading false news about any religious group) and 295(A) (intentionally inciting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Pathak said.

A search is on to nab Pandey, he added.