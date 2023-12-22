Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq on his wife in Kothagudem

National Minority Commission which took cognizance of the matter, directed the three-town police to book a case against Jameel and on Wednesday night the police registered an FIR against him under Section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of rights on marriage) Act, 2019.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: An incident of a Muslim man pronouncing the invalidated verbal triple talaq on his wife came to light in Kothagudem and the three-town police booked a case against him following directions from National Minority Commission.

It was said that the accused person, Shaik Jameel of Bollurugudem of Paloncha mandal married a woman of Medara basthi in Kothagudem on August 15, 2013. They had two daughters and a son. Following disputes between them the woman was staying at her maternal house for the past several months.

Jameel, on July 3 pronounced verbal triple talaq on his wife in the presence of two witnesses and sent legal notice to her through an advocate. Then the woman lodged a complaint with the three-town police against Jameel but the police failed to act on her complaint. Following which she approached the National Minority Commission on July 18.

The commission, which took cognizance of the matter, directed the three-town police to book a case against Jameel and on Wednesday night the police registered an FIR against him under Section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of rights on marriage) Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, women rights activists in the district expressed surprise at the failure of the police for not responding to the complaint of the aggrieved woman despite knowing the fact that verbal triple talaq was an offence and made nil and void under the act.

They also found fault with the persons who stood witness to the pronouncement of triple talaq and the advocate for sending legal notice in a case that was legally invalid as per the act, instead of educating the client.