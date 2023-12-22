| All Is Set For Singareni Day Celebrations In Kothagudem

The main celebration would take place at Prakasam stadium in Kothagudem in addition to the celebrations in SCCL areas in Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mulugu, Mancherial and Asifabad districts.

06:00 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Kothagudem: All arrangements have been made for the 135 year old SCCL foundation day celebrations on December 23, informed the company GM (Personnel) K Basavaiah.

The company CMD N Sridhar would hoist the Sinareni flag and address the gathering besides inaugurating the stalls put up by different departments of the company. He would present best officer awards to T Chalapathi Rao and B Odelu, best NCWA employee award to NV Ramana and P Prabhakar.

Cultural programmes would begin at the stadium in the evening at 6.30 pm. A magic show by famous Indian magician BS Reddy, comedy show by Jabardasth television actors Saddam, Bindas Bhasker and Nanasandeep and musical night by singers Hitesh Sai and Lasya were part of the cultural events.

Similarly, a classical dance performance by Sita Prasad and troupe, dance show by Somesh and troupe, standup comedy by Mogili Gunakar and mimicry show by Dayakar Swamy would take place, Basavaiah said.

He appealed to the SCCL employees, officers and public in and around Kothagudem to attend the Singareni Day Celebration in large numbers and make it a success.