Man diagnosed with cancer ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who attempted suicide last Saturday after being diagnosed with blood cancer, died while under treatment in Nizampet here on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim, Y Yashwanth Chowdhary (36), a private employee, was recently diagnosed with blood cancer and was admitted to the MNJ Cancer Hospital in Lakdi-ka-Pul for treatment last Wednesday.

He also slipped into depression, police said, adding that on Saturday, Yashwanth asked his father to get a blade for shaving his beard. When his father and younger sister went out, Yashwanth allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat with the blade. He was shifted to a private hospital in Nizampet, where he died on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .