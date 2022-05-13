Man found dead near Dubbak under suspicious circumstances

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Siddipet: A-39-year-old man was found murdered under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Dubbak town on Friday.

The victim was Rachamallu Srinivas of Dubbak town. Since he was found unconscious close to his bike, the locals initially thought that he died in a road accident. However, the police have noticed injuries on his neck and other parts.

After registering a suspicious death case following the complaint of Sujatha, Inspector Krishna has launched an investigation.

The body was taken to area hospital Dubbak.

Srinivas is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

