Man found hanging in Amberpet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:05 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, in his home in Amberpet on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Mohd Jafer, who lived with his wife and children, had returned from work on Tuesday and later in the night went into the bedroom. When he didn’t come out for long time, the family members checked and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police shifted the body to the OGH mortuary for autopsy. Relatives told the police that Jafer was facing financial problems.

