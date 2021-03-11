Man found murdered in Nizamabad

The deceased, believed to be in his thirties, is yet to be identified

Nizamabad: A man was found dead at Kopparga village in Bodhan mandal on Thursday. The villagers, who noticed the body, informed the Bodhan Police. The deceased, believed to be in his thirties, is yet to be identified. Bodhan SHO Sandeep and Bodhan Circle Inspector Ravinder Nayak suspect that some unidentified men killed him and tried to set the body on fire. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

