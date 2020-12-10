Hyderabad resident found dead in car

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Nizamabad: One person from Hyderabad was found dead in a car at Bodhan town on Thursday, with the police suspecting that he may have died due to cardiac arrest.

On Thursday morning, residents in the area observed that a car was parked suspiciously in the vicinity and informed Bodhan Police. Police reached the spot and found driver in an uncouncious condition. They opened the door and found the man dead. Police established the identity of the deceased as Srinivas Goud of Parsigutta area in Hyderabad, from the Aadhar Card that was recovered from the car. Police suspect that he slept in the car on Wednesday night and had a heart attack in sleep and died. Police registered a case and informed the family members of the deceased and sent the body for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .