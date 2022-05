| Man From Kuwait Held With Gold At Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Customs seized 551.21 grams of gold, valued at Rs. 29.15 lakh from a male passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday.

According to Customs officials, the passenger, who arrived by Jazeera Airways Flight No. J9 403 from Kuwait, was carrying the gold concealed with rhodium coating and fitted to two ladies handbags placed in the check in baggage.

Further investigation is on.