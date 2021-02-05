Man held for harassing women on Instagram in Hyderabad

Police said Santosh Kumar created a fake profile on the social networking platform and started harassing women by sending obscene pictures and videos to them online

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police have arrested a man on charges of harassing women on Instagram here on Friday. Police suspect more than 50 women were victimized by him.

The arrested person is Santosh Kumar (28), a private employee from Ramannaguda in Abdullpurmet. Police said Santosh Kumar created a fake profile on the social networking platform and started harassing women by sending obscene pictures and videos to them online.

Based on a complaint from one of his victims recently, a case was booked and with the help of technical evidence, he was caught. Santosh was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

