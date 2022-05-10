Man jumps to death from hospital building in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:17 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old man jumped to his death from the eighth floor of a hospital at Banjara Hills on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, D Narsimha of Sangareddy district, had reached the hospital for a checkup on Monday morning. Doctors reportedly told him he would have to undergo a surgery. On Tuesday evening, he went up to the eighth floor of the building and allegedly jumped from there.

On hearing a loud sound, security personnel rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. Doctors checked him and confirmed that he was dead.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The police are investigating.

