Man killed in chemical explosion in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:31 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man died in a suspected chemical explosion at Afzalgunj on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim Bharat, a resident of Mogaram Basthi Dal Maharajgunj who deals in chemicals was disposing some liquid in drain near the house.

“As the drainline was choked he took a stick and tried to clear it when an explosion occurred. Bharat was flung into air due to impact of the explosion and his body blew into pieces,” said the police.

A relative of his was injured.

On information the police reached the spot. Investigation is going on.