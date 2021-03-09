Man killed in road accident in Hyderabad

The victim, who was yet to be identified, died on the spot while one more person who was on the bike was injured and was rushed to hospital.

Shameerpet: A person was killed when a car hit a motorcycle at Shameerpet on Tuesday. The car hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Jaganguda village at Shameerpet around 8.30 pm.

The victim, who was yet to be identified, died on the spot while one more person who was on the bike was injured and was rushed to hospital. The car driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

