Man murdered by wife, friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: A fuel station worker was killed by his wife and her friend at Indiranagar in Chandrayangutta on Saturday night. According to the police, the victim identified as Mohd Naser (31) was married to Ghousia (27) six years ago. The couple stayed at a rented house in Indiranagar in Chandrayangutta.

Mohd Naser frequently quarreled with his wife as he suspected her of maintaining friendship with one Shaik Bilal Hussain of Shaheennagar. A few days ago, the couple also had heated arguments.

“On Saturday night, Ghousia invited Shaik Bilal to her house at Indiranagar. The duo strangulated Naser with a rope while he was asleep,” said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO Chandrayangutta.

A case was booked by the police and investigation is on.

