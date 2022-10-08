Man stabs girl to death for spurning love in Kakinada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Kakinada: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a young girl to death allegedly for spurning his love and ignoring him in Kurada village of Kakinada Rural mandal on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana of Kurada village, was harassing the girl Devaki in the name of love. She however refused to give into his demands and asked him to mend his ways.

Enraged over this, Suryanarayana ambushed Devaki, when she was traveling on a scooter between Kandregula Kurada and Kurada and brutally attacked her. The badly wounded girl was rushed to hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead.

The local residents caught the assailant and handed him over to the police, who registered a case and are investigating.