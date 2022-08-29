Andhra Pradesh: Two workers killed in explosion at sugar factory

Kakinada: Two workers were killed in an explosion in the Parry Sugars Refinery near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

This is the second incident within 10 days after the first explosion took place here.

The two workers who died on the spot were identified as Subramaniam and Ram Prasad.

Some other workers who were said to be injured were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

Several workers came out to protest against the management after the accident occurred just ten days after the first incident where two people died and nine were injured on August 12. The cause of the earlier explosion at the conveyor belt where the workers were loading sugar bags, was said to be a short circuit, while the reason for the latest incident is not known yet.