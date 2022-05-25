Manage work and study with ease now!

Hyderabad: Juggling between work and study is surely a tiresome task. Giving your 100 percent on both ends might be quite gruesome at times. Getting back to books after a tiring day at work and the long hours of travel surely needs a ton of motivation and energy. Meeting both work and study deadlines of a day might also get exhausting with time. Well, don’t worry, you’re not the only one handling both ends together. Here are a few tips that can keep you sane while being able to manage work and study smoothly:

Create a plan

Firstly, understand what the syllabus that needs to be covered is and what your deadline is. Depending on your working hours in a day and the division of required syllabus that need to be covered in a day, create a plan or daily schedule. Prepare the schedule every beginning of the week depending on your work shift and the subjects that need to be covered in the week. Also, mainly, stick to the schedule as far as possible without procrastinating. Even if you lose track on one day, get back to the schedule the next day immediately.

Set your priorities

At times when you hear your friends or colleagues talk about the series they are watching or the café they went to, it might spark a desire in you to leave everything for once and just enjoy life. But that’s when you test your patience. The study is not going to last forever. So first set your priorities – study and work and once the desired destination is achieved in the set time, you have all the time on earth to enjoy doing everything you missed out on. Meanwhile, you can take a complete day break once in two weeks to get some breathing space as a stress buster. Moreover, don’t indulge in over time working at your job as it might disturb your study schedules. Also, let your employer know that you are studying for the upcoming exams as they might pose a better understanding in tough situations.

Have a single-minded focus

There are times when you might question yourself if it is necessary to go through so much stress of handling both work and study. If you take a moment to sit and think, it is all worth it, isn’t it? So know why you are doing it and keep your goal clear in your head so such second doubts can be moved away quickly.

Relax

Don’t keep unachievable goals. Keep in mind the time required for work, travel, sound sleep and other miscellaneous jobs in a day and set your study time in the schedule accordingly. Don’t try to multitask – study during work or work during study time – as you won’t be able to focus on both at once. Don’t overstress by doing more than you can. If you are stressed at regular intervals, the long-term goals might seem unachievable. Thus, relax and give your best in what you can do.

