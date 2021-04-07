Mancherial: Beneficiaries thank State govt for 2BHKs

MLA Diwakar Rao hands over documents of the houses to 30 beneficiaries in Mancherial

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao said the government was committed to ensure the welfare of financially weaker sections. He, along with Collector Bharati Hollikeri, handed over ownership documents of double bedroom houses to 30 beneficiaries at Rajiv Nagar here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, Diwakar Rao said that the government was implementing a slew of initiatives meant for the welfare of the economically poor sections. He opined that it had introduced the housing scheme for helping the weaker sections to live in dignity houses with pride. He congratulated the beneficiaries of the government’s flagship programme.

The legislator further said that steps were being taken to expedite the works of the remaining houses which were under construction. As many as 650 units were sanctioned to the district in two phases. And, of them, over 200 units are nearing completion, he said. The 30 families, whose houses were demolished as they constructed in a government land, were also sanctioned new houses, he added.

The Collector said the government was constructing the houses in 550 square feet area and spending Rs 5.3 lakh per each unit. Beneficiaries are being selected purely by verifying their income and eligibility, not by recommendations of public representations, she noted, who satisfied with the quality of internal roads and infrastructure of the houses.

Kolipaka Sujatha and Shabhana, beneficiaries of the 2BHKs, said they could now live happily in the modern double-room-kitchen house. They thanked to the legislator and authorities concerned for showing special interest in completing and allotting the houses to them.

Mancherial municipal chairperson Penta Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Mancherial Revenue Divisional Officer Venu and his counterpart of Bellampalli Shyamala Devi, Mancherial Tahsildar Rajeshwar and ward councilor B Satthemma were present.

