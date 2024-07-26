Hyderabad: Govt to offer 30,000 jobs in next 90 days, says Revanth Reddy

Participating in the Passing Out Parade of the Fourth batch of directly recruited firemen here, he said the government had filled 60,000 jobs in less than a year of coming to power.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 03:50 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Friday that his government would give 30,000 jobs in the next 90 days.

The unemployed youth were confident of getting jobs today, he said, adding that the government would continue the process of recruitment in all departments on a regular basis.

Alleging that the previous government did not fulfill the aspirations of youth who actively participated in the Telangana movement, he claimed that the Congress government had issued job notifications and also distributed appointment letters to the unemployed.

Stating that education, medical and health sectors were given top priority in the budget, he said salaries were being paid on the first day of every month to the government employees.

Asking the unemployed youth to represent their problems to MLAs and Ministers, he also said he would be available to all to address grievances.