| Mancherial Girl Creates Record By Recognising Reciting Names Of 189 Countires In Four Mins

Mancherial girl creates record by recognising, reciting names of 189 countires in 4 mins

The girl received a certificate of appreciation from Bingi Narender, Chief Coordinator of the publication.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Mancherial: Namani Venkata Adwika, an eight-year old girl created a record of sorts by recognizing and reciting names of 189 countries and their currencies within four minutes, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Her name was entered in the International Wonder Book of Records (IWBR).

Adwika received a certificate of appreciation from Bingi Narender, Chief Coordinator of the publication. She was congratulated by many for creating the rare record and bringing recognition to the district.