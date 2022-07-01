Mancherial: Head constable suspended for objectionable comments against govt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Mancherial: Ramagundam police commissioner S Chandrashekhar Reddy has ordered the suspension of A. Jayakar, an Armed Reserve head constable of Bellampalli on charges of posting comments against the government and top officials of the police department on social media platforms. An order to this effect was issued by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday.

The constable was posting comments in WhatsApp groups and social networking sites, insulting the government and higher authorities of the department. Stringent action would be initiated against those who indulge in indiscipline bringing disrepute to the department, Chandrasekhar Reddy warned.