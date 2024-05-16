Mancherial students’ feat enter on International Genius Book of Records

Chairman of the school Sana Venkateshwar Rao and principal Dr Sana Sudhathi received the certificate of recognition from representatives of the publication.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 05:22 PM

Mancherial: Students from Abhyasa School entered the International Genius Book of Records by identifying 1,000 words in 1,000 seconds at a programme held here on Thursday.

Over 200 students aged between 6 and 4 jointly participated in the identification of three to 12 lettered words, exhibiting their learning skills and memory power.

They took short breaks for every 100 seconds and successfully completed their attempt in presence of IGBR India’s chief coordinator Bingi Narender Goud and coordinator A Gangadhar, who recorded the feat using mobile phones. Narender Goud said the event would enhance the literary skills of the students.

He congratulated the students and management of the school on accomplishing the feat. Sudhati said that the students were trained in pronunciation of the words and phonetics for a month in summer holidays.

Correspondent of the school Sana Girish, teachers and parents attended the event.