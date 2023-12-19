Mancherial: Students told to apply for scholarships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Mancherial: District Social Welfare Deputy Director Potu Ravinder Reddy advised students belonging to Scheduled Castes and studying in government and private colleges to apply for scholarships.

In a statement, Reddy told the students to apply for the financial assistant extended by the government by using copies of certificates of educational qualifications, income and caste by December 23. He asked the existing beneficiaries to renew their applications to get the aid. He advised the students to drop the hard copies at the office of the director.

The director further told applicants to visit www.telanganaepass.gov.in. He requested the managements of the colleges to ensure eligible students apply for availing the scholarship.