Mancherial will be converted into a health hub: MLA Premsagar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

MLA Premsagar Rao addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao said efforts would be made to convert Mancherial district centre into a health hub.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said a mother and child hospital would be constructed in an under-construction integrated vegetable and meat market complex at IB chowk, while a super specialty hospital was going to be created on the premises of Industrial Training Institute.

Efforts were being made to construct a lift irrigation scheme at Gudem village in Dandepallli mandal to supply water to farms.

Earlier, he handed over cheques to 15 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in the office of Mancherial Tahsildar. He said he would strive hard to ensure all eligible persons get benefits of welfare schemes.