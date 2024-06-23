Mancherial to host state-level senior men, women badminton event from June 27

Adilabad district Badminton Association to host a state-level senior men and women badminton competition in Mancherial from June 27 to 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 06:36 PM

Mancherial: Erstwhile Adilabad district Badminton Association will host a state-level senior men and women badminton competition in Mancherial from June 27 to 30. The association president Banda Meena Reddy and members announced this at a press meet held here on Sunday.

Reddy said that around 300 players from several parts across Telangana were expected to participate in the event, which would be organized by a match referee, eight umpires, 12 physical education teachers and representatives of the body as well. He stated that elaborate arrangements were being made for smooth conduct of the competition.

Stating that winners of the competition would be given prizes, the president urged sports lovers and people to turn up in large numbers and make the event a grand success. He added that local MLA K Premsagar Rao and Peddapalli MP G Vamshi Krishna would grace inaugural and valedictory ceremonies.

The association general secretary P Sudhakar, treasurer K Satyapal Reddy, joint secretaries Ramesh Reddy and K Madhu and many others were present.