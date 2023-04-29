Mancherial: Vivekavardhini PG College students get placements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Students who were shortlisted for placements in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: Eighteen students belonging to Vivekavardhini Degree and Postgraduation College got placements during a drive held by U Learn, a company of Hyderabad in collaboration with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on the premises of the institution on Friday.

College Correspondent Udari Chandramohan Goud said 127 students took part in a written test, a part of the drive and of them, 42 pupils qualified to take the interview. Among them, 18 students were given placements. They were given letters of appointment. They were offered a package of Rs 3.6 lakh per annum.

College principal Srinivas, TASK programme officer Raju and others were present.