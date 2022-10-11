HCCB, TASK to train 10,000 college students from Telangana in two years

Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TASK CEO Srikanth Sinha and Kalyan Ranjan, HCCB Associate Vice President, Public Affairs and Communication, were present at the MoU signing.

Hyderabad: FMCG company Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) Tuesday to train 10,000 college students from Telangana in two years. About 70 per cent of the beneficiaries will be from rural areas and the remaining, from urban areas.

The training for students from urban areas will be held virtually and for those from rural areas, the training will be held in classrooms. TASK will create the batches of students, identify locations for physical classroom sessions and the calendar for the training sessions. HCCB will develop the content, identify the trainers, train the trainers, and conduct virtual and physical classroom sessions. TASK will also look at joint certification of skilled youth completing their training from Career Development Centre (CDC), a skill development centre being run by HCCB in partnership with NIIT Foundation, Jayesh Ranjan said.

“The association with HCCB sets an example for other organisations to come forward and contribute towards building a skilling ecosystem in Telangana,” said TASK’s Sinha.

Earlier this year, HCCB and the Government of Telangana had entered into partnerships for capacity building in water and solid waste management and skill building to promote employment. HR companies will also be involved to strengthen the curriculum at the CDCs. They will also partner to take up financial and digital literacy programmes in the State.

A training session was conducted at the event, which saw the participation of over 100 college students.