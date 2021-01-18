Mancherial youngster conquers fears, turns motivational speaker

Saurabh Chharia is regarded as one of the top public speaking trainers and motivational speakers of India

Mancherial: Saurabh Chharia always had a fear of the stage and never dared to express his thoughts in the public. He overcame his flaws not by consulting a psychologist, but by changing his perspective towards himself. Today, he is excelling in the field of public speaking and is regarded as one of the top public speaking trainers and motivational speakers of the country.

“I used to read books on soft skills and success stories of many leaders. I was inspired to become like them, but I never had the confidence to speak in the public. I realised that the root cause of my failures was nothing but my mind. Hence, I changed the perspective about myself and my limitations first, and then changed the outlook of my life,” Saurabh told ‘Telangana Today.’

A native of remote Devapur village in Kasipet mandal, Saurabh said he had gradually learnt the art of controlling the mind and channelising his energy in the right direction. “Once I started thinking positively about myself, my life started changing. I tapped my talent and the passion for soft skills. I was trying to prove my mettle at the time of technical festivals held when I was pursuing engineering,” he recalled.

Quits job at TCS

The 31-year old had worked at Tata Consultancy Service (TCS)-Bengaluru as a business analyst for six years after completing BTech at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS)-Warangal. While he was associated with the firm, he was training many in public speaking on a part time basis. “But I resigned to the job, considering the prospects in the public speaking sector and decided to follow my passion. I ventured into the field of public speaking training in 2014,” he stated.

Saurabh initially recorded his videos and was uploading them on YouTube. “Viewers of the videos were impressed with my training and techniques. I was then hired by automobile giant Maruti-Suzuki, Tata, Google, many other corporate firms and software companies for training their employees in public speaking. I am now training Parliamentarians, budding politicians and certain top entrepreneurs of Telangana State to become an effective public speaker,” he revealed.

Saritha Bhupati, a news reader, opined that she could enhance her confidence levels in the public speaking with the help of effective methods suggested by Saurabh. “I could overcome fear not only on stage, but also meeting strangers by the scientific and practical techniques taught by him. I am now able to communicate my views properly to others,” she stated.

To his credit, Saurabh who is son of a clerk at a cement manufacturing company in Devapur, conducted over 120 trainings and authored a book titled ‘Confidence Motion-From Stage Fear to Stage Awesome’. He taught the art of public speaking to more than a lakh people across the globe till date. He also participated as a guest speaker in international events hosted in Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam.

Country’s third top trainer

Saurabh is currently among top three best public speaking coaches of India and the top player of Telangana. He is contributing his videos to Suman TV, a YouTube Channel. Also, he is engaged by both private and public sector companies for motivating their staff. He is also aspiring to inspire and motivate a million youngsters across the state, helping them in identifying their innate talents and to shine in their favourite fields.

Saurabh can be reached on “http://www.saurabhchharia.com” for more information and registration.

