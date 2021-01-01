Mandatory implementation of FASTag from January 1

Notably, category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods

By | Published: 10:50 am

New Delhi: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from Friday, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017.

Notably, category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

The Ministry in an official release clarified that the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rule stands in force as it is.

However, the Ministry said that at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on national highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15, 2021.

“Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only,” it added.

The Ministry also clarified that it is committed to the implementation of 100 per cent e-tolling at fee plazas from today onwards, mandated under CMV Rules, as amended.