Mani Ratnam’s next Magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’ motion poster out

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sun - 3 July 22

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming periodic film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, on Saturday, unveiled the first motion poster of their next magnum opus project.

Taking to Twitter, production house ‘Lyca Productions’ shared the motion poster of the much-anticipated film and captioned it, “Look out! Brace yourself. Get ready for an adventure. The Cholas are coming! #PS1 #ManiRatnam” https://twitter.com/LycaProductions/status/1543119781707911168 The motion poster, read, “The Cholas are coming” and people could be seen holding up the saffron flag in the poster.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is a pan-India film which casts south actors Vikram, Jayram Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lakshmi and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ marks the second collaboration of the ‘Devdas’ actor with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film ‘Raavan’ in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after ‘Iruvar’ in 1997, ‘Guru’ in 2007 and ‘Raavan’ in 2010.

The big-budgeted periodic film will be released in multiple parts and will showcase the ‘Dhoom: 2’ actor in a double role.

Soon after the motion poster of the film was out, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as the excitement for Mani Ratnam’s next has reached a new extent.

“The wait is over” a user commented, followed by heart emoticons.

Another user wrote, “the dream of Tamil cinema…let’s show it to the world” followed by fire emojis.

Makers unveiled the first look posters of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Trisha from the film in March 2022.