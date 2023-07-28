Manipur horror: NCW to submit report to Centre within 1-2 days

I have visited Manipur and met all the people concerned in the incident, I will prepare its report and will submit it to the government within the next two days, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told media persons in Bhopal

By ANI Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

I have visited Manipur and met all the people concerned in the incident, I will prepare its report and will submit it to the government within the next two days, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma told media persons in Bhopal

Bhopal: Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma on Friday said that the commission would submit its report about the Manipur incident to the government within the next one or two days.

She made the remark while talking to media persons in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. She has arrived here regarding an awareness program organised about the challenges faced by women of denotified tribes.

I have visited Manipur and met all the people concerned in the incident. I met both the victims and the women organisations working for both the communities of the victims. I will prepare its report and will submit it to the government within the next one or two days, Sharma said.

She also said, I reach everywhere, wherever incidents related to women happen. I have come to Madhya Pradesh as well many times. Meanwhile, talking about Karnataka’s Udupi video incident, NCW Chairperson said, One of our members, Khushboo Sundar has gone there and she is investigating the matter. Till now she had only visited the college, now she is trying to meet the victims. After that we will take further action on the basis of her report. Talking about crime against women in Rajasthan, Sharma said that the Rajasthan government is not worried about the crimes against women. The centre vs state blame game is quite dominant in the state.

Recently, I went to Rajasthan in a crime where a woman was shot and thrown into a well in which the police did not take any action for about 15 hours. When the victim’s family reached the police station for the first time, they were sent back calling them liars. When the body was found, after that the police took action in the matter. I want to say that dead bodies should not be waited for and if work should be done first, then maybe the girls can be saved, she further said.

When asked about the highest number of cases of women atrocities reported in the country, Sharma said, According to our data, we have maximum number of complaints from Uttar Pradesh, then West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh ranks after all these states. When asked about Chhattisgarh, she said that she recently visited Chhattisgarh and FIRs were not registered on time for crimes against women in the state. That’s why they didn’t have data about crimes against women.

When the commission reaches to inquire about any case, the police don’t have any FIR in such cases. The biggest thing is that they don’t file FIR at all, NCW Chairperson Sharma added.