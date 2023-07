A viral video on Twitter showed two Kuki women and a mob. The women were naked, and the men groped their private parts and paraded them.

A viral video on Twitter showed two Kuki women and a mob. The women were naked, and the men groped their private parts and paraded them. This incident allegedly took place on the streets of B Phainom village in Manipur on May 4. According to media reports and an FIR, one of these women was also gang-raped.