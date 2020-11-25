MANUU extends last date for admissions

For further details, interested can contact student support services unit helpline numbers 040-23008463, 23120600 (extension 2207) or visit the university website

Hyderabad: Considering the pandemic situation, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of applications for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate distance programmes including BEd for July 2020 session up to November 30.

The MANUU is offering admissions in MA (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), BEd, BA, BCom, BSc (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers).

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the university’s website https://manuu.edu.in/dde/

For further details, interested can contact student support services unit helpline numbers 040-23008463, 23120600 (extension 2207) or visit the university website. Candidates can also contact or visit any of the MANUU regional centres/sub-regional centres.

