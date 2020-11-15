MANUU invites applications for distance mode courses

The last date for submission of online application form is November 25.

Hyderabad: Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is offering admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including BEd through distance mode. The courses are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and NCTE.

Director of Distance Education, MANUU, Prof Abul Kalam said the university is offering admissions in MA (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), B.Ed., BA, B.Com, B.Sc (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers) for July session 2020-21.

The last date for submission of online application form is November 25. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the Directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde. The form is to be submitted online with registration fee of Rs 1,000 for BEd (DM) and Rs 300 for other programmes.

Students for further details can contact Student Support Services Unit helpline numbers — Ph: 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extension 2207) or visit university website. Candidates can also contact or visit any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow, a press release stated.

