MANUU to organise three-day national conference on Gender and Inclusion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: The Centre for Women Studies (CWS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad is organising a national conference on ‘Gender and Inclusion: a focus on Muslim Women’ from June 6 to 8.

According to CWS director Prof. Shahida, MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan will chair a panel discussion on June 8 and Prof. Amitabh Kundu, distinguished fellow, research & information system for developing countries will speak on the topic ‘Inclusion in Labor Market’.

Papers will also be presented during the conference apart from a special session on ‘Working with Muslim Women: A Civil Society Perspective’ at Lamaakan, Banjara Hills, on June 7 at 6 pm. The conference will go live on IMC’s, MANUU, YouTube channel.

