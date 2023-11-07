Maoist action team member surrenders to police in Kothagudem

Following the counselling of Kothagudem police and CRPF to the family members of the Maoists, he decided to surrender to live a normal life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:27 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) South Bastar DVC action team member, Vetti Bhima surrendered to Bhadrachalam ASP and CRPF 141 Bn officials at Bhadrachalam in the district.

ASP, Paritosh Pankaj in statement on Tuesday informed that Bhima joined Maoist party in 2012 and worked as the party Gollapalli LOS member till 2016. He worked in Janatana Sarkar from 2017 to 2018; 2018 to 2019 in Kistaram LGS and from 2020 in South Bastar DVC.

He took part in many operations of Maoists. He was vexed up with the outdated Maoist ideology and their suppressive approach towards adivasis. Following the counselling of police and CRPF to the family members of the Maoists, he decided to surrender to live a normal life.

The ‘Operation Cheyutha’ being implemented under the directions of the SP Dr. Vineeth G has been yielding good results. As part of it civic action programmes and community police were being conducted to the needs of adivasis, Pankaj said.

Many Maoists were trying to come out the party to live a normal life after they learnt about the counselling programme. The Maoists who want to surrender to lead a peaceful life could do so by contacting their nearest police station or through their family members, the ASP said.