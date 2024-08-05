Maoist banner surfaces at Konijerla near Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 08:54 PM

Khammam: A Maoist banner surfaced in agriculture fields at Peddarapuram village in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district.

The appearance of the red-coloured banner at the village which was just 20 km away from Khammam district headquarters has created uproar among the locals as usually such banners were displayed in remote agency villages.

The banner put up by CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju division committee appealed to the public to observe Maoist Martyrs Week from July 28 to August 3. It also appealed to the public to oppose ‘Operation Kagar’ undertaken by the Centre as well as the fascist BJP government.

Meanwhile, Konijerla Sub-Inspector of Police Shanker Rao stated that the banner could have been put up by trouble-mongers.