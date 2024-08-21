Maoist cadre’s murder: Kothagudem SP says killing dalit woman is heinous act

With reference to the killing of Maoist cadre Neelso alias Banti Radha by Maoists, Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju said she was found to have been working as an area committee member of the AOB special zonal committee.

Kothagudem: Killing a dalit woman who wanted to quit the Maoist party was a heinous act, stated Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

With reference to the killing of Maoist cadre Neelso alias Banti Radha by Maoists, he said she was found to have been working as an area committee member of the AOB special zonal committee.

Unable to bear the harassment of the Maoist party leaders, Radha wanted to quit the party and join mainstream life, but she was brutally killed on the pretext of giving information to the police, Raju said.

The SP demanded the Maoists to explain why the party leaders left out other members who wanted to surrender and killed Radha. A case under crime number 81/2024 was registered at Cherla police station and investigation was launched, he added.