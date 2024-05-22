Markets rise on global strength; Reliance, ITC stocks surge

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 48.35 points to 22,577.40.

By PTI Updated On - 22 May 2024, 02:18 PM

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday in tandem with firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and ITC.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle and ITC were the major gainers.

State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.69 per cent to USD 82.31 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,874.54 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark declined 52.63 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 73,953.31 on Tuesday. The Nifty, however, ended higher by 27.05 points or 0.12 per cent to 22,529.05.