Marri Rajasekhar Reddy intensifies MLC election campaign

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy intensified campaign for Graduates constituency MLC elections by participating in different meetings on Sunday.

Participating in the campaign at Keesara on Sunday, Reddy said other States were replicating several of the welfare schemes introduced by Telangana government. “Even the union government is not able to compete with State government with regard to developments and welfare schemes,” he said.

For the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency, he urged the voters to support Vani Devi in a big way and ensure her victory.

