Marut Drones, IFFCO tie up for drone spraying over 5 lakh acre farm land in TS and AP

This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards creating rural entrepreneurs, enhancing agricultural productivity and bringing Drone technology to the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has entered a strategic partnership with Marut Dronetech Private Limited to undertake Drone as a Service (DAAS) operations across an extensive area of 5 lakh acres.

Marut Dronetech will be employing its state-of-the-art drone technology to administer a range of agricultural inputs developed by IFFCO Agri-products to optimize crop yields while minimizing environmental impact and contributing to sustainable agricultural practices, a press release said.

One of the key highlights of this tie-up is the creation of demand for rural entrepreneurs who have already invested in drone technology and also to encourage rural youth to become Drone Service Providers. By providing drones as a service (DAAS) for farmers, this collaboration empowers local communities and fosters self-employment opportunities.

Additionally, individuals keen on acquiring agricultural drones can avail themselves of government subsidies, facilitating their participation in the initiative and enabling them to offer drone services to farmers on a pay-per-acre basis.