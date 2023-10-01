Maruti Suzuki to file reply to show cause notice from GST Authority

By ANI Published Date - 09:30 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India has said that it has received a show cause notice from the GST Authority proposing to demand interest and impose penalty, besides appropriating tax already paid, amounting to Rs 1,393 million “in matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services”.

The notice pertains to the period from July 2017 to August, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing

”The company will file a reply to the show cause notice before the Adjudicating Authority. There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities due to the notice,” it said.

Maruti Suzuki India also said it has received an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court “dismissing appeal filed by Central Excise Department for denial of input service credit to the company”.

“The company has received a favourable order from the High Court of Punjab and Haryana wherein appeals filed by the Central Excise Department for the period June 2006 to March 2011 have been dismissed. The Central Excise Department had filed appeals before the High Court against an earlier tribunal order of August 2016, which was passed in favour of the company in which input service credit on certain services was allowed to company and penalty was also dropped,” the filing said.

“The total tax and penalty amount involved in the department’s appeal was Rs 572 million,” it added.