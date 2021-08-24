Mary Kom meets fan who broke down during her Tokyo Olympic match

MC Mary Kom is indeed one of the most favourite boxers from India and the boxing legend’s game would leave many stunned. But this time her dream of a second Olympics medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after her 2012 London Olympics bronze ended with a controversial defeat to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

Mary Kom’s defeat had made many Indians’ hearts heavy. Sharing one such incident, the ace boxer shared a video of a young girl breaking down after the Olympic incident. The video soon went viral, as the boxer also expressed her desire to meet the fan.

She had written, “Dear sisters.. I will give you a hug and salute you if I got a chance for a meeting. If you are interested in any sports/boxing I will be very happy to help you.”

True to her word, Mary located her fan and met her. Posting photos with her on Twitter, Mary wrote, “I’ve found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020.”

I've found my new fan and follower for boxing who really cheers and cried for me during #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Oi20WVRKCD — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 22, 2021

Appreciating the kind gesture, several netizens were all praises for Mary Kom. “Superb gesture,” a user commented. “U are a legend…and lucky to have such fans,” another wrote. “U r our proud mam,” wrote a third user.

