Massive fire at Alipur godown, 34 fire tenders rushed

By IANS Updated On - 25 March 2024, 10:12 AM

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Monday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no casualty has been reported.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a godown was received at 6:15 a.m. in Budhpur, Alipur area .

“A total of 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire is in the oil godown and the whirlpool company’s godown. The area is very large,” said Garg.

“So far no causality/injuries have been reported and operation is going on,” the Director added.

More details were awaited.