IIT-JEE 2024: Telangana students shine with 15 securing 100 percentile

In the JEE Mains-2024 results that were released on Thursday, a total of 15 students from Telangana have secured 100 percentile i.e. they scored 300 marks out of 300.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana have continued to showcase their dominance in the IIT-JEE entrance examinations.

In the JEE Mains-2024 results that were released on Thursday, a total of 15 students from Telangana have secured 100 percentile i.e. they scored 300 marks out of 300.

Also Read Hyderabad archer hits the bullseye in IIT JEE mains

Countrywide, a total of 56 students had scored 100 percentile out of which 15 students i.e. 26 percent, are from Telangana State.

The rest of the 41 students who scored 100 percentile are from five Indian States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

While students (those who scored 100 percentile) from Telangana emerged on top, they were closely followed students from AP, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The 15 toppers from Telangana who scored 300 out of 300 include Hundekar Vidhit, Muttavarapu Anup, M Venkatasai Teja, Anil Reddy, Rohansai Pabba, Sreeyash Mohan, Kalluri, K Chennabasava Reddy, M Saidivya Teja Reddy, Rishi Shekhar, Dinesh Reddy, Ganga Shreyas, P Rithish Balaji, Jayadev Reddy, M Jasvith and D Srinivas Reddy.

Pursuing Computer Science Engineering in IIT-Bombay continues to remain the top-preference among majority of the IIT JEE toppers from Telangana.

States and number of students who secured 100 percentile:

Telangana – 15

Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -7

Delhi – 6

Rajasthan – 5

Karnataka – 3