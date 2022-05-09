Master plan for development of Narayanpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Narayanpet: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday that a master plan was being prepared to ensure planned and comprehensive development of Narayanpet district.

Speaking after inaugurating the Rs.29.59 crore water supply improvement scheme under Mission Bhagiratha, the Minister said an additional Rs.30 crore would be sanctioned to address the water supply issue permanently in Narayanpet town.

During his whirlwind tour of the district, Rama Rao laid the foundation stones for various development works worth Rs.82.44 crore besides inaugurating some facilities. While inaugurating the vegetables and meat market at Old Bus stand, the Minister said a similar market was coming up in the town. He also inaugurated an Old age home at Perapalla road near Baram Baavi Shivalayam and laid the foundation stone for a children’s home in the same premises. A Feacal Sludge Treatment Plant was being set up at a cost of Rs.1.05 crore in the town.

Rama Rao assured local MLA S Rajender Reddy that Kamsanpally village farmers who were cultivating in about 200 acres, would be issued pattas. In the remaining 800 acres, a food processing zone would be established as desired by the local people, the Minister said.

Narayanpet likely to get India’s first gold souk

Narayanpet will perhaps be the first district in the country to have a world-class gold souk generally seen in Middle East countries.

The Telangana government is setting up the gold souk, a gold market, in an area spanning over four acres near BC Colony Park, in the town. Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the market and said it would be completed in a year.

Apart from sarees, Narayanpet is also known for gold ornaments that are primarily sold in Mumbai. It is popular for quality of gold, especially 24 carat gold. There are about 400 families making gold and silver ornaments in the district.

To be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the market would be a first of its kind gold souk in the country. It would be an integrated production centre, design intervention centre, residential complex for gold workers and tourism centre for gold products, said Narayanpet Collector D Harichandana.