MaxiVision to clock Rs 200 crore revenue next fiscal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals which is drawing out an aggressive expansion strategy is planning to add 10 secondary and tertiary eye hospitals and 20 primary eye care centres in 2021, by making significant inroads into Telangana and AP. The company which sees revenues of about Rs 125 crore this fiscal wants to become over Rs 200-crore company next fiscal, with more than 50 per cent growth.

Elaborating the expansion plans, Dr GSK Velu, chairman, MaxiVision told Telangana Today, “As of now we have 16 eye hospitals (12 secondary and four tertiary) and by end of 2021, we will have 26 eye hospitals (six tertiary and 20 secondary). We will also add 20 new eye care centres to cater to diagnostics as well as post-surgery follow-up needs, taking the total centres to about 40.”

“In the next one year, our focus will be to expand our footprint to every district in the Telugu States. In the next three years, we will spread our presence to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he added.

The company which has already done a hospital acquisition in Warangal in joint venture route continues to look at similar inorganic growth opportunities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Technology focus

With the recent visit of Katrin Kivi, Ambassador of Republic of Estonia to MaxiVision-Hyderabad, the company is looking for opportunities to bring advanced digital health technologies in eye care, diagnostics and genomics from Estonia.

He said MaxiVision has been introducing several new technologies in eye care from time to time. “We want to make advanced technologies accessible and affordable to a larger section of population. We don’t want to compete with other eye care hospitals. We want to differentiate ourselves through technology. The Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth underwent a surgery at MaxiVision because of our technology and care.”

With deeper and wider technology deployment, healthcare can be taken to tier-2 and tier-3 towns of India through digital health route to cater to telemedicine, digital pathology and tele-ophthalmology. Government can encourage public-private-partnership model to bring synergies to strengthen healthcare ecosystem.

Group entities

Dr Velu, who is also the chairman & managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics and Trivitron Healthcare, said these businesses will further expand their operations into the Middle East and Africa. Dr Velu who has collaborated with Apollo White Dental and Apollo Dialysis sees opportunities to take these businesses also to the markets.

He added these entities are operating at a different scale. Neuberg which operates across the world is a Rs 900-crore company while Trivitron is a Rs 1,000-crore company. Neuberg, which has grown 40-50 per cent in 2020, is soon going to have 100 laboratories and over 1,000 collection centres.

